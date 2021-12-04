TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

418 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile

or less.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Now until to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

