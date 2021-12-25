TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 412 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico 20 to 60 NM out. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico 20 to 60 NM out. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather