TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

351 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and very rough expected. For the Low Water

Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday. For

the Low Water Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather