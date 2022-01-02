TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 351 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough expected. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 