TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 259 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots with higher gusts. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather