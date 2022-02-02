TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 351 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather