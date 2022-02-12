TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

351 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 4 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 8 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 3 PM CST

Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

