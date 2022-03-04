TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 453 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING ALONG THE MIDDLE TEXAS COAST... Patchy to areas of fog over the bays, intracoastal waterways, and the adjacent near shore waters of the Middle Texas coast are being observed and is expected to continue through th early morning. Visibilities will be from 2 to 3 nautical miles, but a few locations may drop to near one nautical mile at times. Mariners over the bays, intracoastal waterways, and near shore coastal waters should prepare for rapidly changing visibilities. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather