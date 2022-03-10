TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

315 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

7 to 10 ft possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of

Mexico and coastal waters out to 60 NM in the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

