TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 304 AM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 8 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM CDT MONDAY... For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 11 AM CDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. _____