TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to gale force

possible and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda

Ship Channel out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

