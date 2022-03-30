TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

334 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

rough.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

seas 7 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.

