TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

416 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX

out 20 NM and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

