TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

414 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

building to 7 to 12 ft. Bay waters rough.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

