TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

414 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather