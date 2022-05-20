TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 309 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather