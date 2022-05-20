TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

309 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

