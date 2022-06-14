TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 323 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds are below advisory levels across the offshore waters and across the nearshore waters north of Port Aransas. Therefore, the Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled. Winds will remain at 15 to 20 knots through the day and mariners should exercise caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather