TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 829 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE OFFSHORE WATERS FROM THE EAST... The areas affected include... Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located near High Island A33, or 7 nm northeast of High Island A80, moving southwest at 5 to 10 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2845 9413 2860 9449 2899 9418 2853 9401 _____