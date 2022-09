TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

102 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT EXERCISE CAUTION...

Seas of 4 to 6 feet with occaionally 7 feet are expected.

