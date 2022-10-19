TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Galveston and Matagorda Bays, as well as portions of

the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. Winds and seas will be highest

overnight, slowly diminishing through the morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

