TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 308 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.