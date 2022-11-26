TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Matagorda Bay...

* Until 145 AM CST.

* At 120 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Port Oconnor,

moving north at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Lavaca and Palacios Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 57...

Point Comfort Inner Channel Light 3...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 52...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 24...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 69...

Chocolate Bay Channel Buoy 1...

Port Lavaca Channel Light 1...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 34...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 73 and

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

