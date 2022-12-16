TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 349 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather