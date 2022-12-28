TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather