TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 307 PM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather