TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

146 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less, with

patchy locations falling to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

* WHAT...Southwest winds to around 15 knots with gusts to 20 knots

and seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather