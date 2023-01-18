TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots, with gusts up to 25 knots

this morning, and seas up to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

