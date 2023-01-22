TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

221 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

