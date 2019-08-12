TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

594 FPUS54 KMAF 120831

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-122130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-122130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

NMZ033-034-122130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

231 AM MDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ270-122130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

231 AM MDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

TXZ271-122130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

231 AM MDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

TXZ272-122130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-122130-

Eastern Culberson County-

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-122130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ075-122130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TXZ082-122130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-122130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ277-122130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

TXZ276-122130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-122130-

Chinati Mountains-

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ279-122130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TXZ282-122130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s in the mountains to around 108 along the Rio

Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio

Grande, light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to

around 106 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

104 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 99 to 105 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-122130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ281-122130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

