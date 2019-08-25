TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

_____

204 FPUS54 KMAF 250845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-252115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-252115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019 /245 AM MDT Sun Aug 25 2019/

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-252115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-252115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ277-252115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-282-252115-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

107 along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in the mountains to around

112 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to around 109 along the

Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio Grande,

light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to around 102

along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 96 in

the mountains to around 102 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to the upper 90s

along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-252115-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ275-280-252115-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-252115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-252115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

$$

TXZ274-252115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-252115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ272-273-252115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-252115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ271-252115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

TXZ270-252115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather