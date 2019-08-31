TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

TXZ061-062-312115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-312115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-312115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ033-034-312115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

124 AM MDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-312115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

124 AM MDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ271-312115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

124 AM MDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TXZ272-312115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ273-312115-

Eastern Culberson County-

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-312115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-312115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ082-312115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-312115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ277-312115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-312115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-312115-

Chinati Mountains-

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-312115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ282-312115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90 in the mountains to the upper 90s

along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph in the mountains...east 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Along the Rio Grande, east winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. In the

mountains, east winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, east winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains

to the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96 in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to the upper

90s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-312115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TXZ281-312115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

224 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

