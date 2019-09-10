TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

755 FPUS54 KMAF 100805

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-102115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ047-048-052-053-102115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ033-034-102115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

205 AM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-102115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

205 AM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

TXZ271-102115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

205 AM MDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TXZ272-102115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-102115-

Eastern Culberson County-

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-102115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-102115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TXZ082-102115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-102115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 84 to 90.

TXZ277-102115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 80 to 86.

TXZ276-102115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-102115-

Chinati Mountains-

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-102115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 86 to 92.

TXZ282-102115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds

around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains, southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87 in the mountains to 91 to 97 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to 91 to

97 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 in the mountains to 92 to

98 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91 in the mountains to 94 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-102115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 78 to 84.

TXZ281-102115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

305 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

