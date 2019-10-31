TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

_____

299 FPUS54 KMAF 310816

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-312130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-312130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-312130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-312130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

216 AM MDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to around

30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ068-312130-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ270-312130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

216 AM MDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

TXZ271-312130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

216 AM MDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-312130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-312130-

Eastern Culberson County-

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-312130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-312130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-312130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-312130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ277-312130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-312130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast winds around 10

mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-312130-

Chinati Mountains-

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-312130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

$$

TXZ282-312130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains

to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the

mountains to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to the upper 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71 in the mountains

to 73 to 79 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 80 in the mountains to 83 to

89 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains to

82 to 88 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to 78 to 84 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-312130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

TXZ281-312130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

316 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather