TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-122300-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-122300-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-122300-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

245 AM MST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-122300-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TXZ271-122300-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MST Tue Nov 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ272-122300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-122300-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-122300-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ075-122300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet and

freezing rain early this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ082-122300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of sleet and

freezing rain early this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-122300-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet

and freezing rain early this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-122300-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sleet and

freezing rain early this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-122300-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-122300-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-122300-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ282-122300-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s in the mountains to the upper 40s along the Rio Grande.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the lower 60s

along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains to the mid

60s along the Rio Grande. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 in the mountains to 64 to

70 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 62 to 68 in the mountains to

70 to 76 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 in the mountains to 71 to

77 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-122300-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TXZ281-122300-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

