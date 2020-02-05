TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

009 FPUS54 KMAF 050835

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-052230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

135 AM MST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 16 to 22. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Total snow accumulation 8 to 9 inches. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-052230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-052230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Much colder with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-052230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ075-052230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow,

rain and sleet this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ082-052230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and sleet likely this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ274-052230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ273-052230-

Eastern Culberson County-

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ271-052230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

135 AM MST Wed Feb 5 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Total snow accumulation 5 to

6 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ270-052230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

135 AM MST Wed Feb 5 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Total snow accumulation around

5 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ272-052230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-052230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Much colder with highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ277-052230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 7 inches. Much colder with highs

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-052230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with rain and sleet likely this

morning, then a slight chance of rain and sleet this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to

5 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-052230-

Chinati Mountains-

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with rain likely this morning, then

a slight chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-052230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and sleet this morning, then a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-052230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-052230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows around

40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-052230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

235 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with snow this morning, then

a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

