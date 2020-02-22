TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

_____

489 FPUS54 KMAF 220807

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-222215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-222215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-222215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-222215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

107 AM MST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-222215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

107 AM MST Sat Feb 22 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 30 to 50 mph, increasing to 45 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-222215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

107 AM MST Sat Feb 22 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs around 60. West winds 25 to 45 mph, increasing

to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-222215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-222215-

Eastern Culberson County-

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-222215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-222215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-222215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-222215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs around 70. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ277-222215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-222215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-222215-

Chinati Mountains-

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-222215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-222215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, warmer with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-222215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-222215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

207 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather