TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
018 FPUS54 KMAF 260818
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-262230-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-262230-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-262230-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NMZ033-034-262230-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
118 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ270-262230-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
118 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ271-262230-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
118 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ272-262230-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ273-262230-
Eastern Culberson County-
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-262230-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ075-262230-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ082-262230-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ278-262230-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs around 60.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ277-262230-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ276-262230-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ275-262230-
Chinati Mountains-
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ279-262230-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ282-262230-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ280-262230-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ281-262230-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
218 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
