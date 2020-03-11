TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-112200-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
216 AM MDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ045-046-050-051-112200-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers
and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with
highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ047-048-052-053-112200-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Periods of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ061-062-068-112200-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered
thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ063-069-070-112200-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Periods of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ059-060-067-112200-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ075-112200-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ082-112200-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ274-112200-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ273-112200-
Eastern Culberson County-
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ271-112200-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
216 AM MDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ270-112200-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
216 AM MDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ272-112200-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ278-112200-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ277-112200-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ276-112200-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ275-112200-
Chinati Mountains-
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ279-112200-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ282-112200-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ280-112200-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ281-112200-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
