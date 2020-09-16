TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
_____
152 FPUS54 KMAF 161930
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-162130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ082-162130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ282-162130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-162130-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ075-162130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-162130-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ281-162130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-162130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ274-162130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-162130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020 /130 PM MDT Wed Sep 16 2020/
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ279-162130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ273-162130-
Eastern Culberson County-
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ276-162130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ278-162130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ275-162130-
Chinati Mountains-
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ272-162130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ280-162130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ277-162130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
230 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ271-162130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
130 PM MDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ270-162130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
130 PM MDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
