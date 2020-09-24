TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

073 FPUS54 KMAF 240829

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-242115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-242115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-242115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-242115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

229 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-242115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

229 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-242115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

229 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ272-242115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-242115-

Eastern Culberson County-

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-242115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ075-242115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ082-242115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-242115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-242115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-242115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ275-242115-

Chinati Mountains-

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-242115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ282-242115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-242115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-242115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

329 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

