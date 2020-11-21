TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

_____

928 FPUS54 KMAF 210829

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-212215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

129 AM MST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-212215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-212215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-212215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-212215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-212215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-212215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ082-212215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-212215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-212215-

Eastern Culberson County-

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-212215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

129 AM MST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-212215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

129 AM MST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-212215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-212215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-212215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-212215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-212215-

Chinati Mountains-

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-212215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-212215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-212215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-212215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

229 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather