Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

TXZ061-062-232230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 /210 AM MST Wed Dec 23 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper teens to the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid to upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows near 12 to the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper teens to upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows 16 to

22. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

310 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

210 AM MST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

210 AM MST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows

around 18. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

