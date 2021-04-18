TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

_____

703 FPUS54 KMAF 180716

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-182130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-182130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-182130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

116 AM MDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with lows

around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of rain showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-182130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-182130-

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-182130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ075-182130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-182130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-182130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-182130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-182130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-182130-

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-182130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ282-182130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-182130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-182130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather