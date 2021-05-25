TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

006 FPUS54 KMAF 250716

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-252130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-252130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-252130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ061-062-068-252130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-252130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-252130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ075-252130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ082-252130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-252130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ273-252130-

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ271-252130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

116 AM MDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ270-252130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ272-252130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ278-252130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ277-252130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ276-252130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-252130-

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-252130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ282-252130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ280-252130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-252130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

