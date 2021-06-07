TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

_____

514 FPUS54 KMAF 071333

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-072115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-072115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-072115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-072115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ075-072115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-072115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ281-072115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-072115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-072115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-072115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021 /733 AM MDT Mon Jun 7 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-072115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-072115-

Eastern Culberson County-

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-072115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-072115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-072115-

Chinati Mountains-

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-072115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-072115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-072115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

833 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-072115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

733 AM MDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-072115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

733 AM MDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather