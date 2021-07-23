TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

836 FPUS54 KMAF 230742

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-232115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

142 AM MDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ061-062-068-232115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ063-069-070-232115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-232115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-232115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-232115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-232115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-232115-

Eastern Culberson County-

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-232115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

142 AM MDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-232115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

142 AM MDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ272-232115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-232115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-232115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-232115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-232115-

Chinati Mountains-

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-232115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-232115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-232115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-232115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

