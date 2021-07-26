TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

196 FPUS54 KMAF 260722

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-262100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-262100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-262100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-262100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

122 AM MDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-262100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

122 AM MDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-262100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

122 AM MDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-262100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-262100-

Eastern Culberson County-

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-262100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-262100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-262100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ278-262100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-262100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-262100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-262100-

Chinati Mountains-

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-262100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-262100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs 98 to 104. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 99 to 105. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-262100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ281-262100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

222 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather