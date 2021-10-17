TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

136 AM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

136 AM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

136 AM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Culberson County-

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chinati Mountains-

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

236 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

