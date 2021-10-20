TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-202115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-202115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ033-034-202115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

127 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-202115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

127 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ271-202115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

127 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ272-202115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ273-202115-

Eastern Culberson County-

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ274-202115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-202115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-202115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-202115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-202115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ276-202115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-202115-

Chinati Mountains-

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-202115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-202115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-202115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-202115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

227 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

