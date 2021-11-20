TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

385 FPUS54 KMAF 200857

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-202215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ282-202215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-202215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-202215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ063-068>070-202215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ281-202215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ059-060-067-202215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ274-202215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-202215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 /157 AM MST Sat Nov 20 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-202215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ273-202215-

Eastern Culberson County-

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ276-202215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ278-202215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ275-202215-

Chinati Mountains-

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ272-202215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow,

mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ280-202215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TXZ277-202215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

257 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ271-202215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

157 AM MST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ270-202215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

157 AM MST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

