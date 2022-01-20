TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

909 FPUS54 KMAF 200918

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with flurries. Much colder with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-202230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Much

colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-202230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-202230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

218 AM MST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ270-202230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

218 AM MST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

flurries this afternoon. Brisk and much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature around

18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ271-202230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 /218 AM MST Thu Jan 20 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

flurries this afternoon. Windy and much colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-202230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated snow and rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Brisk and much colder with highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ273-202230-

Eastern Culberson County-

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

flurries this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ274-202230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Isolated rain

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ075-202230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered

rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Much colder with highs around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ082-202230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ278-202230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-202230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ276-202230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered

rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 13 to 19. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ275-202230-

Chinati Mountains-

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ279-202230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-202230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers, mainly this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ280-202230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny with flurries this afternoon. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ281-202230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

318 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers this

morning, then scattered rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather